Delhi Govt Approves Mahila Samridhi Yojana, ₹2,500 Aid for Women

VINIT WAHI

The Delhi government today approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojana to provide two thousand five hundred rupees to poor women. This was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a press conference.

She said on the occasion of International Women’s Day, a cabinet meeting of the Delhi government was held in which the scheme was approved. She added that a budgetary provision of 5 thousand one hundred crores rupees has been made for the implementation of the scheme. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the implementation of the scheme. The committee also includes Delhi ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Kapil Mishra as members.

After the Delhi cabinet approval, in a press conference, Delhi CM said that a portal will soon be launched to start the registration process for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Aadhaar-based e-KYC and advanced technology will be used to ensure transparency, efficiency, and seamless disbursement of financial benefits to the women. Mrs. Gupta said that the Delhi government will work to ensure the safety and prosperity of the women of the national capital. This assistance will ensure economic security, greater independence, and empowerment for women across the city.