Delhi Govt allows schools to partially open for class 10th & 12th from tomorrow

Schools in the national capital have been allowed to partially open for students of Class 10th and Class 12th from tomorrow. According to an order released by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), students of class 10th to 12th in Delhi are permitted to visit their schools for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities related board exams.

As per the order, Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume.

It said, children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians.

The Directorate of Education will issue appropriate guidelines with respect to these permitted activities to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed and children safety is ensured.

Giving further relaxation in COVID induced restrictions with effect from tomorrow, the DDMA in its order said that all authorised weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the government. No unauthorised weekly market is allowed to function.

It said, RT- PCR Test or Rapid Antigen Test of vendors and customers of weekly markets will be conducted on random basis by the District Magistrate concerned regularly and in case of postive report, action will be taken.

The DDMA order will remain effective from tomorrow to 23rd of this month.

In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.