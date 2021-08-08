India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Aug 2021 11:03:00      انڈین آواز

Delhi Govt allows schools to partially open for class 10th & 12th from tomorrow

AMN

Schools in the national capital have been allowed to partially open for students of Class 10th and Class 12th from tomorrow. According to an order released by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), students of class 10th to 12th in Delhi are permitted to visit their schools for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities related board exams.

As per the order, Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume.

It said, children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians.

The Directorate of Education will issue appropriate guidelines with respect to these permitted activities to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed and children safety is ensured.

Giving further relaxation in COVID induced restrictions with effect from tomorrow, the DDMA in its order said that all authorised weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the government. No unauthorised weekly market is allowed to function.

It said, RT- PCR Test or Rapid Antigen Test of vendors and customers of weekly markets will be conducted on random basis by the District Magistrate concerned regularly and in case of postive report, action will be taken.

The DDMA order will remain effective from tomorrow to 23rd of this month.

In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.

SPORTS

THE GOLDEN BOY OF INDIA

Nirendra Dev / Andalib Akhter August 07, 2021 would be written in golden letters as a new history was creat ...

Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India

AMN On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetched a Bronze Medal in 65 kilog ...

President, PM Modi praise golfer Aditi Ashok

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind praised golfer Aditi Ashok who finished 4th in the Tokyo Olympics for an impr ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

