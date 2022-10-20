Delhi Government to fine people found bursting crackers in the National Capital

AMN

Delhi Government has announced that fine will be imposed on people who are found to be bursting crackers in the National Capital.

Fine will also be imposed on those who are found to be involved in production, stockpiling, and online and offline selling of crackers.

Last month, the Delhi government banned production, storage, sale, and usage of all types of firecrackers in order to prevent the rising pollution levels in the city. The restriction will remain in force till 1st January of next year.

Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, up to five thousand rupees penalty and imprisonment of three years will be imposed under the Explosive Act on those found to be involved in production, stockpiling, online or offline selling of crackers in the Capital. He added penalty of two hundred rupees and six-month imprisonment can be imposed on people for bursting crackers. Mr. Rai said, more than four hundred teams have been constituted for the surveillance.

The minister said, Delhi Government will begin the ‘Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahin’ Campaign from tomorrow to educate and make people aware of the demerits of crackers. He said, fifty-one thousand diyas will be lit at Central Park in New Delhi under the campaign.