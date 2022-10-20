https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 07:23:07      انڈین آواز

Delhi Government to fine people found bursting crackers in the National Capital

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Delhi Government has announced that fine will be imposed on people who are found to be bursting crackers in the National Capital.

Fine will also be imposed on those who are found to be involved in production, stockpiling, and online and offline selling of crackers.

Last month, the Delhi government banned production, storage, sale, and usage of all types of firecrackers in order to prevent the rising pollution levels in the city. The restriction will remain in force till 1st January of next year.

Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, up to five thousand rupees penalty and imprisonment of three years will be imposed under the Explosive Act on those found to be involved in production, stockpiling, online or offline selling of crackers in the Capital. He added penalty of two hundred rupees and six-month imprisonment can be imposed on people for bursting crackers. Mr. Rai said, more than four hundred teams have been constituted for the surveillance.

The minister said, Delhi Government will begin the ‘Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahin’ Campaign from tomorrow to educate and make people aware of the demerits of crackers. He said, fifty-one thousand diyas will be lit at Central Park in New Delhi under the campaign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo

AMN India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the In ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...

World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India's medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesd ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart