Delhi government presents Rs. 78,800 crore annual budget for 2023-24

AMN

Delhi government has presented a 78 thousand 800 crore rupees annual budget for the year 2023-24. Presenting the Budget in Delhi Assembly today, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot dedicated this budget for clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.

He said, of the total budget, 16 thousand 575 crore rupees have been earmarked for education while nine thousand 742 for health. The Finance Minister said, under the health budget, around 100 women mohalla clinics will be set up in the city.

Mr. Gahlot informed that 9 thousand 333 crore rupees have been earmarked for the transport sector in which the government will continue free bus rides for woman passengers this financial year. He added that a budget of 3 thousand 348 crore rupees have been allocated for power sector while 6 thousand 342 crore rupees have been earmarked for various projects of Delhi Jal Board.

Mr Gahlot said that in this budget a total of four thousand 744 crore rupees have been proposed for various social welfare schemes. He said, in view of the G- 2O summit, this budget has laid a great emphasis on various developmental initiatives and Delhi government has made a comprehensive plan in this regard.