Delhi Government orders magisterial inquiry into Mundka fire incident

27 people lost their lives in the tragic fire

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Delhi Government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told media after visiting the spot today.

He said, the families of the deceased will be given 10 lakh rupees compensation while the injured will be given 50 thousand rupees compensation.

The Chief Minister said, it was a massive fire, many people were killed and their bodies were charred to the extent that they could not be identified. He said, Delhi Government has extended the necessary help to identify the dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma said, 27 bodies have been recovered, but 25 of them are yet to be identified. He said, the forensic team will check DNA samples.

Mr Sharma said, missing complaints have been registered in respect of 28 persons. He said, rescue operation is on and the NDRF is checking if there are more bodies. The DCP said, a total of 50 people have been rescued so far.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has said that he is deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in Mundka. In a tweet, Mr Baijal said, despite best rescue efforts many precious lives were lost. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The Lieutenant Governor said, even as we go into the details of causes behind the tragedy, immediate steps should be taken by all concerned to ensure that such incidents do not recur.