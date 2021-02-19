PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
LG Puducherry, directs CM Narayanasamy to prove his majority in Assembly on 22nd February
PM Modi for special visa scheme for medical professionals within SAARC countries
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
COVID-19: WHO reports large drop in new cases amid global vaccine rollout
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2021 10:56:38      انڈین آواز

Delhi Government felicitates 15 Jamia paramedical staff as Corona Warriors

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Government today felicitated 15 Paramedical staff of Dr M. A. Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Corona Warrior Appreciation Ceremony’ was held at the Dr M. A. Ansari Health Centre,JMI where Dr. Nazim Husain Al-Jafri, Controller of Examinations & Registrar, JMI presented appreciation certificates to the paramedical staff, issued by the Examining Body for Para- Medical Training, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Prof. Mohammad Husain, Chief Coordinator-Admissions, Dr Irshad Husain Naqvi, In-charge & Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr MA Ansari Health Centre, JMI and staff members of the centre were present at the function.

Addressing the gathering Dr Nazim Husain Jafri said “Medical and Para-Medical staff of Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre has been working diligently with undying courage and sheer determination, risking their and their loved one’s lives in this extraordinary difficult and challenging time since the start of the pandemic March last to till date”

Prof. Husain and Dr. Naqvi also shared their views on the pandemic situation. Dr Naqvi thanked the university administration and staff members for their unconditional support.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Harpal Singh Bedi ELMS Sports Foundation, with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation as Knowledge Partner and with ...

Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

HSB Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrived today in Bengaluru to condu ...

خبرنامہ

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!