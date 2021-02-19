Delhi Government felicitates 15 Jamia paramedical staff as Corona Warriors

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Government today felicitated 15 Paramedical staff of Dr M. A. Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Corona Warrior Appreciation Ceremony’ was held at the Dr M. A. Ansari Health Centre,JMI where Dr. Nazim Husain Al-Jafri, Controller of Examinations & Registrar, JMI presented appreciation certificates to the paramedical staff, issued by the Examining Body for Para- Medical Training, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Prof. Mohammad Husain, Chief Coordinator-Admissions, Dr Irshad Husain Naqvi, In-charge & Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr MA Ansari Health Centre, JMI and staff members of the centre were present at the function.

Addressing the gathering Dr Nazim Husain Jafri said “Medical and Para-Medical staff of Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre has been working diligently with undying courage and sheer determination, risking their and their loved one’s lives in this extraordinary difficult and challenging time since the start of the pandemic March last to till date”

Prof. Husain and Dr. Naqvi also shared their views on the pandemic situation. Dr Naqvi thanked the university administration and staff members for their unconditional support.