Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot accuses centre of stalling budget of Delhi govt

Published On: By

AMN

Delhi government could not present its annual budget on Tuesday in the assembly because of an alleged ongoing standoff between it and the Union government. Explaining the delay in the budget presentation, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot accused the centre of stalling the budget of Delhi government. He informed that the complete budget with documents was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA, on 10th of this month. Later the Delhi government learnt that MHA sent some queries related to the budget on 17th of this month. He said that he had words with the Principal Finance Secretary over the issue on Monday in evening.

Delhi government sent replies of those queries to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his approval. He added that LG sent back his approval to Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal the same night. Mr Gahlot said that the file was then sent to the principal finance secretary. He said, finance secretary told him that the budget file has been sent to MHA physically and through mail this morning.

Later talking to media outside the house, Mr Gahlot said, for the first time in the history that an elected government is being prevented from tabling its budget. Terming this act as unprecedented and unconstitutional, he said, if the Budget is not presented, the salaries of the employees will stop. He demanded an extensive investigation into this matter.

The LG raised certain concerns of the administrative nature of the proposed budget regarding fiscal interests a few days ago. MHA requested the Delhi government to resubmit the budget addressing these concerns for taking further action. Earlier, BJP MLAs, right after the beginning of the proceedings, accused the Delhi government of leaking the budget. Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the resignation of Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot over the issue. The house witnessed multiple adjournments due to ruckus and chaos in the house. Amid the chaos, assembly proceedings were adjourned till 2.00 PM.

