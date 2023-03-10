Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Manish Sisodia Sent To Enforcement Directorate Custody For 7 Days

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor policy case.

AMN / WEB DESK

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor policy case. The central agency had sought at least 10 days to question the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister over alleged money laundering in framing the liquor policy, which was later scrapped.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him yesterday. Before that, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him over alleged corruption in framing Delhi’s liquor policy. His bail request in the CBI case was to be heard today in a special court, but it has been moved to March 21.

Explaining why it needs Mr Sisodia’s custody, the ED today told the special court it wants to follow where the money trail in the Delhi liquor policy case leads. The ED said the proceeds of the crime is worth at least ₹ 292 crore.