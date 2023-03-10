इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2023 06:31:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Manish Sisodia Sent To Enforcement Directorate Custody For 7 Days

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor policy case.

AMN / WEB DESK

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor policy case. The central agency had sought at least 10 days to question the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister over alleged money laundering in framing the liquor policy, which was later scrapped.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him yesterday. Before that, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him over alleged corruption in framing Delhi’s liquor policy. His bail request in the CBI case was to be heard today in a special court, but it has been moved to March 21.

Explaining why it needs Mr Sisodia’s custody, the ED today told the special court it wants to follow where the money trail in the Delhi liquor policy case leads. The ED said the proceeds of the crime is worth at least ₹ 292 crore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ماریشس میں مسلمانوں کی تہذیب وثقافت فروغ پذیر ہے-ڈاکٹر احمداعجازالدین رحمت علی

ماریشس میں بلاتفریق مذہب وملت سب کو یکساں مواقع حاصل ہیں /پرو ...

امریکی وزیر تجارت، جینا ریمنڈو 10-7 مارچ کے درمیان نئی دہلی کا دورہ کریں گی

AMN کامرس اور صنعت، امور صارفین، خوراک اور عوامی تقسیم اور ٹ ...

ہندوستان کے پاس ایک جدید اور اسمارٹ بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام ہوگا

حکومت نے ٹاسک فورس کی رپورٹ تسلیم کرلی اے ایم این ہندوس ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart