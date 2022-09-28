Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s aide Vijay Nair

AMN

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s aide and Communications Chief of Aam Aadmi Party, Vijay Nair in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

He was arrested after questioning at CBI Headquarters in New Delhi yesterday. Vijay Nair is one of 15 persons, including Mr Sisodia, named in the FIR. He was arrested for his alleged role in cartelization and conspiracy in the allocation of liquor licenses. The CBI has alleged that bribes from a liquor firm owner were collected through Vijay Nair. The CBI has described him as the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company based in Mumbai.

