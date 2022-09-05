FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Excise policy case under investigation, no clean chit to any of accused: CBI

AMN / NEW DELHI

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has said that the Delhi Excise policy – 2021-22 case is under investigation and no clean chit has been given to any of the accused.

In a statement, CBI said, the mischievous and misleading statement of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is one of the accussed in Excise Policy case, is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation.

CBI has also strongly refuted, Mr Sisodia’s allegation that Jitendra Kumar, Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution in CBI committed suicide because he was pressurized to make a false case against him.

The agency said, the allegation of Mr Sisodia is mischievous and misleading. CBI has clarified that Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of Excise Policy case.

It said, as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest into the death of Jitendra Kumar, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note.

