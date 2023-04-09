इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2023 12:32:17      انڈین آواز
Delhi Education Minister Atishi interacts with government schools teachers

Staff Reporter

The Delhi Education Minister interacted with 5,000 teachers of Delhi government schools at the closing ceremony of a 5-day training programme for teachers organised by SCERT.

The programme was organised to help teachers understand the objectives of the Happiness Curriculum.

Highlighting Kejriwal government’s vision for Delhi’s education system, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that making good citizens is more important than making children just score good marks.

Interacting with the teachers, Atishi said, “Today’s school education focuses on making children a better professional through learning the content of subjects. But rarely any attention is paid to skills that are required in everyday life. Students are not prepared properly for everyday challenges despite spending 14-15 years in studying.”

She said, “As adults, people face many challenges in daily life such as how our relationships should be with our family members, how to behave with younger and older people, and how to manage stress.”

However, these subjects are never discussed during school education, the Delhi Education Minister said.

“To ensure that children in Delhi do not have to face such challenges in the future and are prepared to face the challenges of daily life, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the crusader of Delhi Education Revolution Manish Sisodia introduced the ‘Happiness Curriculum’,” she said.

The Delhi education minister said, “The curriculum was introduced in the Delhi government schools about 5 years ago, and I am pleased to see that it is successful.”

“Under the Happiness Curriculum, such training sessions have been a great help to our teachers. Through this learning, the teachers in the Delhi government schools have made it their top priority to turn children into good human beings. This mindfulness-meditation and happiness workshop is inspiring teachers to make their classroom students good human beings,” she said.

