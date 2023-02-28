Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia & Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister of AAP government Satyendar Jain have resigned from the Delhi Cabinet. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations. Manish Sisodia had been arrested by the CBI for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi Excise policy for 2021-22 in the national capital.

Satyendar Jain had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. Before the resignation of these two Ministers, Delhi government had a total of 6 Ministers.