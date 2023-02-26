इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2023 09:33:04      انڈین آواز
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested

AMN / NEW DELHI

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI today arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise policy case.

Mr Sisodia was arrested after hours of interrogation by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now withdrawn Excise Police 2021-22. He was summoned for questioning by the agency on Sunday. Sisodia reached the CBI Headquarters in central Delhi’s Lodhi Road at around 11 AM. Delhi Police has also imposed section 144 in South district to maintain law and order.

Sisodia was earlier questioned on 17th of October last year by the CBI. The investigation in the Delhi excise policy case began last year after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe, citing discrepancies in it.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 accused, named in the FIR filed by the CBI. The FIR was lodged for alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Excise policy.

