Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Expressway will be completed by end of December 2023: Gadkari

AMN / WEB DESK

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Expressway will be completed by the end of December this year. He said, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun will now be completed in two hours. Mr Gadkari said this while briefing reporters in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, after inspecting the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. He said, currently, the travel between Delhi to Dehradun is around six to seven hours.

The 212 km long Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will start from North East Delhi, Akshardham and pass through Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur. Mr Gadkari said, the expressway is being built at a cost of around 12 thousand crore rupees. He informed that 12 Wayside amenities will be constructed on this Expressway, which will have electric charging stations. The Minister said, Indian roads will match the standards of American roads by the end of 2024.