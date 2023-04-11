इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2023 10:16:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Covid Update: Delhi Records 980 Infections In Last 24 Hours

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi registered 980 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the health department on Tuesday.

According to the data, the number of active cases in the national capital has reached 2,876. The positivity rate has shot up to 25.98 per cent.

The city had reported 484 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent on Monday. Almost 700 Covid cases and four deaths were registered on Sunday, an increase of more than 200 infections from the previous day.

More than 5,500 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last two weeks in Delhi, while the active cases tally has risen by 150 per cent in the same period, according to official data.

Meanwhile, mock drills were conducted across hospitals in Delhi to review their preparedness. Amid the sharp spike in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, experts said a new XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron could be driving the surge.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has warned of a rise in cases in the coming days and asked people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and avoid public places.

“Delhi is a densely populated city. Cases will rise and many people will exhibit flu-like and influenza-like symptoms such as fever and cough. But they will recover,” PTI quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

“People with such symptoms should not venture out in public places. If at all one has to go to such places then one should wear a mask and observe other safety norms so that they don’t end up infecting others,” the minister said.

India Continues To Witness Over 5,500 Covid Cases
On Tuesday, India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093. The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

INSACOG data showed that 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 have been found in the country. The sub-variant has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart