Delhi Covid Update: Delhi Records 980 Infections In Last 24 Hours

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi registered 980 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the health department on Tuesday.

According to the data, the number of active cases in the national capital has reached 2,876. The positivity rate has shot up to 25.98 per cent.

The city had reported 484 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent on Monday. Almost 700 Covid cases and four deaths were registered on Sunday, an increase of more than 200 infections from the previous day.

More than 5,500 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last two weeks in Delhi, while the active cases tally has risen by 150 per cent in the same period, according to official data.

Meanwhile, mock drills were conducted across hospitals in Delhi to review their preparedness. Amid the sharp spike in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, experts said a new XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron could be driving the surge.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has warned of a rise in cases in the coming days and asked people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and avoid public places.

“Delhi is a densely populated city. Cases will rise and many people will exhibit flu-like and influenza-like symptoms such as fever and cough. But they will recover,” PTI quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

“People with such symptoms should not venture out in public places. If at all one has to go to such places then one should wear a mask and observe other safety norms so that they don’t end up infecting others,” the minister said.

India Continues To Witness Over 5,500 Covid Cases

On Tuesday, India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093. The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

INSACOG data showed that 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 have been found in the country. The sub-variant has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana