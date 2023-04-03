Delhi court orders framing of charges against Indian Mujahideen’s co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and others

AMN / WEB DESK

A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen’s (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and several of its operatives, including Mohammad Danish Ansari, in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said there was enough evidence to put the accused on trial. In an order on March 31, the court said prime facie the accused, who were members of the IM, entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India. It noted that in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, functionaries of the IM undertook large-scale recruitment of new members for commission of terrorist activities in various parts of India.

NIA told the court that Indian Mujahideen operatives and its frontal organisations had been receiving regular funds from abroad through hawala channels for their terrorist activities. It said the accused used to raise the issue of Babri masjid, Gujarat riots and other alleged atrocities on Muslims to radicalise the minds of Muslim youth in their effort to recruit them for terror activities.