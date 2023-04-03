इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 06:20:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Indian Mujahideen’s co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and others

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen’s (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and several of its operatives, including Mohammad Danish Ansari, in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said there was enough evidence to put the accused on trial. In an order on March 31, the court said prime facie the accused, who were members of the IM, entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India. It noted that in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, functionaries of the IM undertook large-scale recruitment of new members for commission of terrorist activities in various parts of India.

NIA told the court that Indian Mujahideen operatives and its frontal organisations had been receiving regular funds from abroad through hawala channels for their terrorist activities. It said the accused used to raise the issue of Babri masjid, Gujarat riots and other alleged atrocities on Muslims to radicalise the minds of Muslim youth in their effort to recruit them for terror activities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

شائقین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے سلیم درانی نہیں رہے۔# Salim Durrani

اے ایم این/ویب ڈیسک سامعین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے پرک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart