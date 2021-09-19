India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals’ Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team’s ultimate goal is to win the IPL this year. The wicketkeeper-batsman exuded confidence that his team will continue its brilliant performance from the first half of the IPL 2021 season. The Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches.

“Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year,” Pant was quoted as saying by the Delhi Capitals in its media release from Dubai.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September in UAE.

 Pant attended his first training session with the team on Friday, expressed his excitement about meeting his teammates after completing his quarantine period, "It's really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It's been great meeting the teammates here in training."

He said he was currently focussing on getting used to the conditions in the UAE, “It’s pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions.

“But, it’s still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. I’m just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatized to the conditions in 2-3 days.”

Delhi Capitals' ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

