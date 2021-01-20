Delhi Capitals retains 19 and released 6 players for IPL 2021

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi
Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced that it has retained 19 including six overseas players and released six ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction which is to take place next month.
The players who have been retained by the franchise from their last season’s Runners-Up finish include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Harshal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey and Avesh Khan.
Six overseas players retained are last season’s Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, along with his South African pace partner Anrich Nortje, Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and English bowler Chris Woakes.
The franchise also announced that all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams have been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction.
The six players released include two Indian and four overseas players.
Indian duo of Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, along with the overseas quartet of West Indies’ Keemo Paul, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia’s Alex Carey, and England’s Jason Roy are those who will not be with Delhi capitals this season.