Delhi Capitals is on the right track; opener Prithvi Shaw

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Delhi Capitals in-form opener Prithvi Shaw feels that his team’s campaign in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League.is on ight track as “every thing is going according to a plan’

Delhi Capitals are on the top of the IPL table with four wins from five match having accumalated eight points.

Talking to Delhi Capitals media cell in Dubai , after team’s thumping 59-run win over RCB Prithvi Shaw said ” I think it’s a very good start, a very positive start to this tournament and we have to carry this momentum.

“We just have to go out there and execute our plans, whatever we do in practice sessions, we just have to execute ourselves in the match and rightly, we are doing perfectly. Everything is going perfect, you know, the batting, bowling – skills-wise we are going in the right direction, so really happy for the team,” .

The 20-year opener gave Delhi Capitals a blazing start the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he smashed a quickfire 42 including five boundaries and two sixes, missing out on what would have been his third half-century this season.

“I think I would have carried on after the powerplay, but unfortunately I lofted it. However, it’s just a game and I think this has become history now, so I’ll leave this over here itself and concentrate on the next game,”. Shaw was quoted as saying by the Delhi Capitals media release.

Talking about the 68-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan which helped the team post a competitive 196/4 against Virat Kohli-led side Shaw admitted ” Yeah definitely, in the first six overs, we scored 63, I think, which is a good start I think this is the momentum we have to carry throughout this tournament and this is the start we all wanted, especially in the powerplay, without giving any wicket away.

” It gives advantage to the middle and lower order batsmen – Shreyas, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer, who can come in and play their natural game,”

He lavished praise on the bowlers saying, “I feel they are doing a wonderful job, both the fast bowlers, and spinners Axar, Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Harshal did great too. They are well-prepared before the game and know exactly what they want to do in the match, and they are doing a wonderful job,”