Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya confident of his team’s continuing winning ways in IPL

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya on Saturday exuded confidence of his team continuing with their winning ways as they take on four time champion Mumbai Indian in their seventh match of the IPL on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Talking to Delhi Capitals media cell in Dubai ,Dahiya said. “I think it’s going to be a tough game because we are playing back to back matches, and the last two have been the kind of games that have taken a lot out of us.

” If you look, the numbers don’t really suggest the margin, but it has taken a lot out of the players mentally and physically. Mumbai is a top-class side, there’s no doubt about that. They have won the championship many times, so I’m expecting a good game against them and that’s what you want in this kind of competition – to play against the best,”

“I won’t be predicting anything at this point, but I know that if we play to our strengths, we are good enough to challenge or beat anyone and that’s what the whole idea is about – play to your strengths, the opposition will keep changing.

“We do respect whoever we meet in this tournament, but yes, more and more emphasis is on ourselves, and to just execute whatever we are practicing in the nets and planning in our meetings. If we can do that, we will get the desired results,” he added.

Asked about the demands of playing back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals media release quoted Dahiya as saying “I guess there’s no doubt about back-to-back matches proving to be challenging. Barring Dubai, the travel for us is over two hours for each match, and that’s the main challenge you have here”.

Otherwise, when you are playing back home in India, there’s more air-time, and you end up getting up early and then traveling to another city. So I think it’s comparatively less taxing on your body here, and doesn’t push you to the limits compared to what happens when you play in India.”

“But yes, it is still demanding because we have different grounds, different mindsets, different surfaces and tough conditions. However, I believe our team is up for any kind of challenges thrown at them,” he admitted.

Talking about team’s performance against Rajasthan, Dahiya said, “It was a team game played by the individuals – you play your role, you play your part or sometimes you do something extraordinary, and this is the whole crux of this team.

This is what team is all about, that’s what our boys are doing. I mean we are not dependent on one person, every game you see a different individual steps up, raises his hand and delivers for the team and that’s what the whole quality of any team.”

