इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 08:50:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Capitals has a potential to turn it around: Ajit Agarkar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

 Harpal Singh Bedi

Bangaluru, 14 April :  Having lot four matches on  a trot, Delhi Capitals’  needs some morale boosting victories to stay  put in the contention inn the ongoing IPL season and assistant coach Ajit Agarkar feels that his  players  have a potential  to turn it around. 

 Delhi Capitals play their fifth league match against  Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB]  at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

“Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could’ve gone either way in our last match. We’ve not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn’t been ideal.”

It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible.” He opined

Agarkar  was hopeful that  that the Delhi Capitals players will focus on what they can do when they take on RCB, “Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we’ll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we’ll try to do.”

Earlier , DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly  had  also expressed optimisim  about team’s future  ” There are so many youngsters on our side and we’ll take time to be a good team.”

“We’ll have to bat much better. We need others to stand up.  But the most important thing for us is to get together and put runs on the board.” He said  adding “It can only be up from here and hopefully, the young boys will turn up on the high-scoring wicket in Bengaluru. You have to find a way to make a comeback. This has happened to everyone. When you play for a period of time, you will go through such phases. It’s about going back to your rooms, looking at the mirror and asking yourself how can I change.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart