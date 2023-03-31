Delhi Capitals’ Captain David Warner confident of good showing in opening game of IPL

Harpal Singh Bedi

Lucknow 31 March The Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner has exuded confidence that his team will perform well of against Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the TATA IPL 2023 here on Saturday.

“Lucknow has a good squad. They did well last year as well. We know we are going to face some good spinners and they have some good fast bowlers as well. Their Captain KL Rahul is an exciting player. But we just have to execute our plans as best as we can.” Warner said ahead of the match

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel’s role as Vice-Captain in the side, “Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He’ll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier.”

The opening batter expressed that the home ground advantage will be a huge factor this season, “You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you’ve also got your fans, who give you a boost. The fans’ chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best.”

When asked about working with DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, Warner said, “He’s really relaxed and calm. I can speak to him whenever I need anything. He’s been fantastic around the group and it’s great to see him back.”

Warner has had a conversation with Rishabh Pant as well, “He’s looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he’ll try his best to come and see us. But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can.”

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals announced Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the this season 20-year-old Porel has played 16 first-class, 3 List A and 3 T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket. Porel also notched half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy earlier this ye