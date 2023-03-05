Delhi budget session from March 17; Kailash Gahlot to present budget on March 21

This will be the first time since AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 that the budget will not be presented by minister Manish Sisodia, who held the finance portfolio.

Kailash Gahlot

Staff Reporter

The budget session Delhi Assembly will begin from March 17 and the budget will be presented on March 21.

According to officials the budget, this year, will be presented by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, who has been handed over the reins of the finance department following Sisodia’s arrest in the excise policy case on February 26 and his resignation from the cabinet.

This will be the first time since AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 that the budget will not be presented by senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who held the finance portfolio.

After getting the finance portfolio, Gahlot has held several meetings with the ministry officials. Even before Sisodia’s arrest, Gahlot was part of the budget-related meetings.