Delhi Budget (2021-22) focusses on Education, Health, Transport

Budget proposes to set up 100 special Ladies Mohalla Clinics

By Andalib Akhter

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia today presented Delhi government annual budget with special focus on Education, Health and Transport. The minister presented 69 thousand crore rupees annual budget for the year 2021-22.

Presenting the Budget in Delhi Assembly, Sisodia informed that, 16 thousand 377 crore rupees have been earmarked for education, nine thousand 934 crore rupees for health, nine thousand 394 crore rupees for transport.

He said, five thousand 328 crore rupees has been proposed for Awas Vikas for slums development, one thousand 550 crore rupees for development of unauthorised colonies,over two thousand crore rupees for cleaning of Yamuna and three thousand 274 crore for Delhi Jal Board’s various projects.

First place medalWorld’s 1st Virtual Model School
First place medal India’s 1st Teachers’ University
First place medal India’s 1st Mahila Mohalla Clinics
First place medal India’s 1st e-health card for all
First place medal Delhi’s 1st Sainik School
First place medal Delhi’s 1st Education Board
First place medal Delhi’s 1st Paperless Budget

He said, free subsidy on electricity will also continue this year, and the government has proposed a budget of three thousand 90 crore rupees for this. Mr Sisodia said, an amount of one thousand 293 crore rupees have been earmarked for ongoing health projects and 50 crore rupees for free corona vaccination at all government hospitals and dispensaries.

Finance Minister said, under the health budget, the government has proposed to set up 100 special Ladies Mohalla Clinics, one each in every ward to provide best treatment to women. Terming this Budget the Patriotic Budget, he said, as the nation is entering into 75th year of Indian Independence, Delhi government will spend around 65 crore rupees to hold cultural and patriotic programs, starting from 12th of this month, and which will continue till 75 weeks.

