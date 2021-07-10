Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta launches NAMO app drive for its wider reach to people

AMN

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday launched NAMO app drive for its wider reach to the people who would be able to convey their issues or problems directly to the Prime Minister Narender Modi. Initially, the target is to reach 10 lakh people through this app.

He said it is a smooth and easy app through which people would get to know about the works and welfare policies of the Modi government. He said, they will be able to apprise the Prime Minister and other departments about their grievances.

He added that its only aim is to connect with people directly and get to know about their problems and try to get them redressed.