Delhi becomes colder than, Nainital and Dehradun

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhiites are EXPERIENCING season coldest day today with temperature hovering around 3 degree Celsius.

From the national capital Delhi to many parts of the country, it is getting colder with each passing day. According to the India Meteorological Department, Lodhi Road in Delhi today (January 5) recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest temperature of this season in the capital. At the same time, the minimum temperature in Safdarjung was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius. It was recorded 3.2 at 6:10 am and 3 degrees Celsius between 6:10 and 8:30. Earlier on Wednesday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius. With blanket of fog, the Delhi has become colder than Dharamshala, Nainital and Dehradun.

Weather continues to remain cold & dry in Kashmir valley

In Kashmir valley, the weather continues to remain cold and dry as the minimum temperature remains below the freezing point at most places.

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in most parts of the Kashmir valley. The mercury dipped to minus 9.4 degree Celsius in Pahalgam, while a minimum temperature of minus 8.4 and minus 5.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Gulmarg and Srinagar respectively.

Several water bodies in Kashmir have frozen due to the intense cold conditions over the past few days. The local unit of the MET department has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.