Delhi Airport issues advisory in view of fog

AMN

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi issued a passengers advisory in view of the fog. In its advisory, IGI Airport said, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Airport but all flight operations are presently normal. It said, passengers should contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days.

IMD also predicted, National Capital will observe a minimum temperature of five degrees Celsius, while the maximum is around 18 degrees today.