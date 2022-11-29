Delhi air quality continues to remain in very poor category; AQI at 346

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the very poor category today. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 346 this morning. Yesterday, AQI was at 317. It is likely to be in very poor category for the next three days due to the net effect of local emissions and efficiency of dispersion and ventilation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi and adjoining areas are witnessing continuous drop in minimum temperature. Yesterday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

It is also the lowest minimum temperature in the season so far. However, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above normal.

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees today. Met department said, Delhi will witness similar temperature till the first week of December.