Delhi: 93 new COVID cases of reported, active cases stands at 1041

AMN

A total of 93 fresh cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported in the national capital within 24 hours. The Delhi Government has said that 407 people have recovered from this infectious disease during the same period. A total of two deaths were reported in the city during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital is one thousand 41. Delhi Government has said that over one lakh 57 thousand beneficiaries have been administered the Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. So far, over 62 lakh doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in the national capital.