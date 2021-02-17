Delegation of foreign envoys from Europe & Africa arrives in Srinagar on 2-day visit to J&K

WEB DESK

A delegation of foreign envoys from Europe and Africa has arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The 20-member delegation is expected to have the first-hand information about the situation and the development works undertaken by the Union Territory Administration after abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when the state was bifurcated into the separate UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

On their arrival, the delegation went to Magam area of Central Kashmir’s district Budgam where they met newly appointed DDC members, Panchs and Sarpanchs at a College premises. Newly elected chairperson of the District Development Council, Budgam, Nazir Khan, briefed the delegation about the development process going on in the district. He, said that development has started at village, block and district levels with decentralisation of the administrative powers.

Mr. Khan told the delegation that the whole process started with holding of elections for the first tier of local bodies at both urban and rural level.

Later on the delegation met several other groups and took their feedback about various issues at the ground level. The delegation has left for Srinagar where they are scheduled to meet the newly elected DDC chairpersons and various civil society groups besides a visit to Hazratbal Shrine, Dal Lake and several other places during the day-long programme.

Tomorrow, the envoys would visit Jammu where they would be meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha besides some of the DDC members and representatives of some social organisations. This will be the third visit of foreign envoys to J&K since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

This is the third such visit of foreign envoys to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The first team of 15 envoys had visited Jammu and Kashmir in January last year to get a first-hand information about the ground situation. The delegation interacted with civil society members and common people. All envoys welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 and termed it beneficial for the country and also for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The second batch of nearly two dozen foreign envoys from European Union and Gulf countries had also visited in February last year. The delegation met Kashmiri traders, businesswomen and sportspersons. Delegation members were unanimous in their view that India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.