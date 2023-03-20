Delegation led by LAHDC Chairman calls on Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi

AMN

A delegation led by the Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson on Monday called on Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and discussed wide range of issues pertaining to development of the region.

During the meeting, Dr Singh informed the delegation that India’s first Night Sky Sanctuary being set up in Ladakh will give a fillip to Astro tourism in the region and generate revenue as well as livelihood. The Night Sky Reserve aims to promote Livelihood through ecofriendly activities of Astro tourism, spread awareness about astronomy and boost scientific research with reduced artificial light and wildlife conservation.Dr Singh added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords highest priority to Ladakh and other remote regions of the country.