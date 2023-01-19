Defense, Trade Partnership between India and Tanzania has Grown Significantly: Lok Sabha Speaker

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla today said that Defense partnership between India and Tanzania has grown significantly over the years saying for the first time, many remarkable achievements have been made in this sector; like the bilateral defense expo and training programs for capacity building. He said two nations look forward to further development of cooperation and mutual partnership between the two countries in the defence arena in the future.

Mr Om Birla who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to Tanzania, said this during his meeting with Prime Minister of Tanzania, Mr. Kassim Majaliwa in Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania) today.

Mentioning that Trade and investment between the two countries have grown over the years, Mr Birla noted India is investing in Tanzania in diverse sectors like ports, health services, agro-processing and small scale enterprises. He added that Water sector projects are also underway in Tanzania and Zanzibar. Mr Birla also expressed pride saying that Tanzanian Students have obtained higher education in many universities of India.

Speaking about India’s leadership of the G20 Mr Birla informed that in this sequence, Parliament of India will also organize the P20 conference of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the G20 countries this year. Mr Birla added that India being the world’s largest democracy will try to effectively resolve global issues through this platform.

Mr Birla further said that India and Tanzania are important maritime nations in the Indian Ocean Region. He added that the historical relations between the two maritime nations have developed over centuries on the basis of mutual political understanding, deep faith of both nations in democratic systems of Governance, and multifaceted economic-commercial relations. Mentioning about Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s visit to Tanzania in July 2016, Mr Birla noted that the visit was an important milestone in the relations between the two countries. India always looks forward to continuing the course of high-level visits between the two countries to further strengthen and develop mutual relations, observed Mr Birla.

Observing that the Indian-origin community in Tanzania forms an important link between the people of the two countries, Mr Birla said that he was happy that the people of the Indian community have assimilated within Tanzania for centuries and are contributing to the economic development of the country, working alongside Tanzanians. Mr Birla expressed confidence that India will continue to remain a reliable partner in Tanzania’s development journey.

Birla Interacts With Tanzanian Alumni

During his visit to Tanzania leading Indian Parliamentary Delegation, Mr Birla interacted with the Tanzanian Alumni. Speaking on this occasion, Mr Birla said that India has always been and will always be a reliable partner in the development journey of Tanzania. The Indian education system with an inclusive approach and assured academic and career development attracts students from all over the world to study in India, added Mr Birla.

Lok Sabha Speaker Meets Indian Business Community in Tanzania

Mr Birla also met members of Indian business community and apprised them of the enabling business environment being provided by the Government of India. Mr Birla was informed that the business community in Tanzania is getting support and cooperation from the Government of India. Mr Birla was also informed that most of the members of business community come to India for education and then come back to Tanzania for business and investment. Mr Birla assured that their sentiments will be communicated to the Government.