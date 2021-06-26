At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jun 2021 05:29:27      انڈین آواز

Defending Wimbledon champion Simona Halep withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep today announced that she was pulling out of the grass-court Grand Slam due to the same torn left calf that kept her from participating at the French Open.

“I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from 2 years ago, I was excited and honored to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion,” Halep wrote in a posting on social media. “Unfortunately, my body didn’t cooperate and I’ll have to save that feeling for next year.”

The 29-year-old from Romania is a two-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player who is currently No. 3.

Her withdrawal means two of the top three women in the WTA rankings will be missing from one of the sport’s most prestigious events when main-draw action begins Monday: No. 2 Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, is sitting out Wimbledon while “taking some personal time with friends and family,” her agent, Stuart Duguid, said in an email last week.

SPORTS

Women’s 10M Air Pistol team clinch second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Women’s 10M Air Pistol team beat Hungary 16-12 in the bronze medal to earn the s ...

Wimbledon: Andy Murray to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili; Djokovic to meet Jack Draper

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili when he returns to the Wimbledon sing ...

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary settles for bronze

AMN At the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary settled for bronze in the men’s ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کے تمام اقدامات کی حمایت کرتا ہے : وزارت خارجہ

وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کےتمام اقد ...

جموں و کشمیر میں چناؤحلقوں کی حد بندی تیزی کے ساتھ کرنے کی ضرورت:وزیراعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ جموں و کشمیر میں چُناو حلقو ...

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

