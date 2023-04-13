Defending champions Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

AMN

In Football, Defending champions Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid yesterday. A goal in each half by Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, respectively, saw Real Madrid emerge victorious in the game.

Chelsea must score at least twice in next Tuesday’s quarter-final return leg at Stamford Bridge, but they are now without a goal in their past four matches. The Champions League is their last hope of a trophy in this most chaotic of seasons.