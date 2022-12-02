FreeCurrencyRates.com

Defence Shipyards are playing a vital role in strengthening India’s Navy: Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Defence Shipyards are playing a vital role in strengthening India’s Navy and Coast Guard. Addressing the Consultative Committee Meeting on Defence Shipyards in Mumbai today, Mr. Singh said, Defence Shipyards are ensuring timely delivery of products, that too with top notch quality. He added that the platforms developed by India’s Defence Shipyards have earned praise by many foreign nations in recent times.

Stating that Defence Shipyards are a prime example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, Mr. Singh hoped that the shipyards will continue to have consultations and discussions with the Navy and Coast Guard to know about their requirements. He said that building modern ships that are fully equipped with advanced weapon systems are the need of the hour to ensure that India’s maritime borders remain safe and secure.

Mr. Singh informed that the Defence Ministry has pledged to indigenise production of 3700 items and Defence Shipyards will have a huge role in fulfilling this aim. Stating that Defence Shipyards are also playing a pivotal role in the country’s economy, Mr. Singh informed that their value of production in the past three years has been nine thousand crore rupees, while profits of almost one thousand crores have been recorded so far. Their current order book position stands at 82000 crore rupees. Mr. Singh hoped that Defence Shipyards will keep on upgrading themselves to suit the competitive environment and also focus on export of ‘Made in India’ products.

Defence Minister urged the Members of Parliament present at the meeting to tour the Shipyard and provide their insightful and practical suggestions that will prove beneficial for India’s coastal security. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Farooq Abdullah, Sougat Roy, Manish Tiwari, Rajni Patil, Anil Desai and Sudip Bandopadhyay among others were present during the meeting.

