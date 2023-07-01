इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 11:51:55      انڈین آواز
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visits Myanmar to discuss India’s security with country’s senior leadership

AMN/ WEB DESK

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visits Myanmar today to discuss the matters relating to India’s security with the country’s senior leadership.  The Defence Secretary called on the Defence Minister of Myanmar Retired General Mya Tun Oo and State Administrative Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Nay Pyi Taw, and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief and Myanmar Navy Admiral Moe Aung.

Ministry of Defence said, the two sides discussed issues related to the maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling.

