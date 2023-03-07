इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2023 10:57:19      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Defence Ministry signs contracts for procurement of indigenously developed 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@proshillong

The Defence Ministry has signed the contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited for procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft and three Cadet Training Ships. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Recently the government had approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of over six thousand 800 crore rupees. The government had also signed a contract with L&T for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships worth more than three thousand 100 crore rupees. HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force for training of newly-inducted pilots. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years. Cadet Training Ships will cater to the training of navy officer cadets.

The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai. The project will generate an employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over a period of four-and-half years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی وزیر تجارت، جینا ریمنڈو 10-7 مارچ کے درمیان نئی دہلی کا دورہ کریں گی

AMN کامرس اور صنعت، امور صارفین، خوراک اور عوامی تقسیم اور ٹ ...

ہندوستان کے پاس ایک جدید اور اسمارٹ بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام ہوگا

حکومت نے ٹاسک فورس کی رپورٹ تسلیم کرلی اے ایم این ہندوس ...

’’ہندوستان کو عالمی معیشت کا روشن مقام کہا جا رہا ہے‘‘: وزیر اعظم مودی

وزیر اعظم نے ‘ترقی کے مواقع پیدا کرنے کے لیے مالیاتی خدمات ک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart