Defence Ministry signs contracts for procurement of indigenously developed 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft

The Defence Ministry has signed the contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited for procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft and three Cadet Training Ships. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.



Recently the government had approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of over six thousand 800 crore rupees. The government had also signed a contract with L&T for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships worth more than three thousand 100 crore rupees. HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force for training of newly-inducted pilots. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years. Cadet Training Ships will cater to the training of navy officer cadets.

The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai. The project will generate an employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over a period of four-and-half years.