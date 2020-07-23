Defence Ministry sanctions Permanent Commission to Women Officers in Indian Army

File Photo

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s Defence Ministry has issued the formal Government Sanction Letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to Women Officers in the Indian Army.

This will pave the way for empowering Women Officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation. The order specifies grant of PC to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army namely, Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

According to sources, Army Headquarters had set in motion a series of preparatory actions for conduct of the Permanent Commission Selection Board for affected Women Officers. The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC Women Officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the government for sanctioning permanent commission to women officers in all ten streams of Army. In a tweet, he said, this is real empowerment of women.