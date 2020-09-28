Defence ministry approves military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore

Staff reporter / NEW DELHI

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved proposals for capital acquisition of various equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces at an approximate cost of Rs 2,290 crore.

These include procurement from Domestic Industry as well as Foreign vendors. The DAC meeting was chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath today.

The Indian Army is laying the groundwork to buy an additional 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US, an officials said. These rifles will cost Rs 780 crore, the official said.

This proposed purchase follows an order for 72,400 assault rifles placed with the US last year. India signed the previous order worth Rs 700 crore in early 2019 and the deliveries of all the rifles have been completed.

The DAC, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, also cleared the purchase of the smart anti-airfield weapon at a cost of Rs 970 crore to add to the firepower of the navy and the air force, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, the DAC approved procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW). The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of Army and Air Force and are being procured at an approx. cost of 540 crore rupees. The Smart Anti Airfield Weapon being procured at an approx. cost of 970 crore rupees will add to the fire power of Navy and Airforce.

Further, to equip the Frontline Troops of the Army the DAC also accorded approval for procurement of SIG SAUER Assault Rifles at a cost of approx. 780 crore rupees.