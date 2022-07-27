FreeCurrencyRates.com

Defence ministry approves arms procurement proposals worth Rs 28,732 cr

Staff Reporter

The Defence Acquisition Council DAC headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday approved Arms procurement proposals worth 28 thousand 732 crore rupees under Buy Indian Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured IDDM category giving a further boost to AtmaNirbharta in Defence.

Considering the demand for enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snippers to our troops deployed along the Line of Control and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenarios, DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity AoN for Bullet Proof Jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection.

To combat the current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare and counter-terrorism at the LAC and Eastern Borders, AoN for induction of approximately four lakhs of Close Quarter Battle Carbines for the Services have also been accorded by the DAC. This is set to provide a major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in India and enhance AtmaNirbharta in small arms.

In recent conflicts across the world, drone technology proved to be a force multiplier in military operations. Accordingly, to augment the Indian Army’s capability in modern warfare, AoN for procurement of Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarms has been accorded by the DAC under Buy Indian-IDDM category.

DAC also approved the Navy’s proposal to procure an upgraded 1250 Kilo Watt capacity Marine Gas Turbine Generator for power generation application onboard Kolkata class of ships through Indian Industry. This will give a major boost to the indigenous manufacturing of gas turbine generators.

In order to enhance the security in the coastal region of the Country, DAC also approved the proposal of procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels FPVs for the Indian Coast Guard under the Buy Indian-IDDM category.

