Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Armed Forces to be ready to take on security challenges

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh exhorts Armed Forces to further develop capabilities and work on strategies & policies keeping the global security scenario & future challenges in mind. Speaking at the Saurya Sandhya event organised at the ASC Centre as part of the National Army Day in Bengaluru on Sunday Mr Rajnath Singh lauded Armed Forces for ensuring the country’s territorial integrity and upholding rich tradition with unmatched bravery. The Defence Minister recalled the bravery of the Armed Forces during 1962, 1965, 1971 & 1999 wars and the recent incidents in Galwan and Tawang. He pointed out in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) management, the Armed Forces have been a reliable partner not only for India, but also for friendly countries.

He hoped that by 2027 India will be one among the top economies of the world and it will occupy the top slot and hence security plays an important role to safeguard the national interest. He pointed out that record FDI is flowing into the country as the investors have confidence in our Security forces. As part of Shaurya Sandhya the Indian army braves showed their extreme moves riding Tornado motorcycles. They displayed their skills in microlight aircraft flying, paramotor flying, tent pegging, daredevil jumps, martial arts like Taekwondo, bands and six bar jumps. The paratroopers dropped down to the ground using their parachutes in such elegance that the audience showered their praise by clapping.

