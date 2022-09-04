Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on visit to Mongolia and Japan

WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan starting September 5. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Mongolia. It will further consolidate the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries. During the visit, Mr. Singh will hold bilateral talks with Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen. Saikhanbayar. He will also call on the President of Mongolia Mr. U. Khurelsukh.

India and Mongolia share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of it. The bilateral defence engagements with Mongolia have been expanding over a period of time to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries including Joint Working Group meetings, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes and bilateral exercises.

During bilateral talks, the two Defence Ministers will review the defence cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements.

In a tweet, Mr. Singh said he will also visit Japan to engage with India’s allies and partners. Mr Singh said he will be attending the 22 Ministerial Level Dialogue in Tokyo. The Minister added that India seeks to strengthen defence cooperation and advance regional security and stability.