Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honors families of security personnel who lost their lives in line of duty

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that today the whole world listens very carefully to India and assured countrymen that Nobody can dare to breach our borders. He said this after honouring 1500-2000 families of all martyrs of Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police since 1947, in a function held at Gulshan Ground, Jammu, this morning.

The Minister said that our great freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the country and today is the right occasion for paying tributes to all those who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation. Mr. Singh bowed to the security forces who gave up their lives for maintaining the sovereignty of the country.

Defence Minister said that India can never forget the 1962 China war and reiterated that today India is one of the strongest countries in the world and our forces have proved their mettle many a time. Mr. Singh said that our govt removed the legal barrier of article 370 for complete accession of Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India. He said J&K was and it will always remain an integral part of India.

Speaking on Indo China Stand Off, Mr. Singh said that India is a strong force and present Govt under Prime Minister Modi is trying hard to make it even stronger. He said that PM Narendra Modi has always stressed on making weapons indigenously. He said India is amongst top 25 countries in the world and has given a clear message to world about “Make in India, Make for world.”

Earlier, the Minister personally met and honoured the family members of martyrs.

Defence Minister will also pay tribute to Kargil martyrs in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav besides celebrating Kargil victory day.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to hold a special meeting with a select gathering of J&K BJP leaders at the party office in Trikuta Nagar to take stock of the preparations of the party for ensuing assembly elections. He will also be briefed about the J&K situation and other related affairs and political developments.

This is Defence Minister’s second visit to Jammu in little over a month. He visited Jammu on June 17 on the occasion of the 200th year of coronation of Maharaja Gulab Singh.