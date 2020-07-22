Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appreciates IAF operational capabilities

WEB DESK / AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today appreciated the proactive response by the Indian Air force in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months.

Speaking after inaugurating the three day Air Force Commanders’ Conference here today Mr Singh said that the professional manner in which Indian Air force conducted the air strikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries. He alluded to the ongoing efforts for de-escalation on LAC and urged the Indian Air Force to stand ready to handle any eventuality.

Defence Minister praised the stellar contribution by Indian Air Force in supporting the nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted the need to achieve self-reliance in defence production. Mr Singh lauded the progress made towards enhancing synergy and integration within the three services since the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria stated that the Air Force was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats. He said the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He noted that the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable. He emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

During the three day conference, commanders will review the current operational scenario and deployments before deliberating on building the Indian Air force capabilities in the next decade to tackle all emerging threats.