Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2020 06:54:15      انڈین آواز

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appreciates IAF operational capabilities

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK / AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today appreciated the proactive response by the Indian Air force in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months.

Speaking after inaugurating the three day Air Force Commanders’ Conference here today Mr Singh said that the professional manner in which Indian Air force conducted the air strikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries. He alluded to the ongoing efforts for de-escalation on LAC and urged the Indian Air Force to stand ready to handle any eventuality.

Defence Minister praised the stellar contribution by Indian Air Force in supporting the nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted the need to achieve self-reliance in defence production. Mr Singh lauded the progress made towards enhancing synergy and integration within the three services since the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria stated that the Air Force was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats. He said the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He noted that the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable. He emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

During the three day conference, commanders will review the current operational scenario and deployments before deliberating on building the Indian Air force capabilities in the next decade to tackle all emerging threats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Men's team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian ...

Women Wrestling: Geeta Phogat keen to compete at Olympics next year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran wrestler Geeta Phogat is keen to make a comeback and represent the co ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!