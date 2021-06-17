Defence Minister dedicates 12 road projects of BRO to the nation..

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today dedicated 12 roads to the nation, built by Border Roads Organisation in Northern and Eastern border areas. Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Dr Jitendra Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were among the dignitaries who attended the event virtually.

The Defence Minister e-inaugurated a 20-kilometre long double lane Kimin-Potin road, along with nine other roads in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in the Union Territory of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The roads have been constructed under ‘Arunank’, ‘Vartak’, ‘Brahmank’, ‘Udayak’, ‘Himank’ and ‘Sampark’ projects of BRO.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh lauded BRO for its contribution in infrastructure development of remote border areas of the country, especially amid the COVID-19 restrictions. He said, the roads inaugurated today hold strategic and socio-economic importance as they will play an important role in strengthening national security as well as promoting development of the North-East region.