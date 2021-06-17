India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Defence Minister dedicates 12 road projects of BRO to the nation..

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today dedicated 12 roads to the nation, built by Border Roads Organisation in Northern and Eastern border areas. Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Dr Jitendra Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were among the dignitaries who attended the event virtually.

The Defence Minister e-inaugurated a 20-kilometre long double lane Kimin-Potin road, along with nine other roads in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in the Union Territory of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The roads have been constructed under ‘Arunank’, ‘Vartak’, ‘Brahmank’, ‘Udayak’, ‘Himank’ and ‘Sampark’ projects of BRO.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh lauded BRO for its contribution in infrastructure development of remote border areas of the country, especially amid the COVID-19 restrictions. He said, the roads inaugurated today hold strategic and socio-economic importance as they will play an important role in strengthening national security as well as promoting development of the North-East region.

Rani Rampal to lead 16-member Indian Women’s hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Rani Rampal on Thursday was retained to lead the Indian Wome ...

India is one of the strongest contenders for medal at Olympics: Former hockey Coach

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Going by the current form and recent performances against strong sides ,India ...

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

