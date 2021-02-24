Defence Council approves capital acquisition proposals over worth Rs 13,700 crore

WEB DESK
Defence Acquisition Council, DAC Tuesday approved capital acquisition proposals of various weapons, platforms, equipment, systems required by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. Three Acceptance of Necessities, AoNs for an overall cost of Rs 13,700 crore were accorded. All these AoNs are in the highest priority category of Defence Acquisition, Buy Indian-IDDM-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured.
These acquisitions will include platforms and systems designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO.
To meet the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals of the government on time-bound defence procurement process and faster decision making and to systematically work towards reducing the time taken for capital acquisition, the DAC also approved that all capital acquisition contracts, delegated and non-delegated other than Design and Development cases shall be concluded in two years. The Ministry, in consultation with the services and all stakeholders, will come up with a detailed plan of action for achieving it.