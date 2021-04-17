Deeply shocked by shooting incident in US, says EAM S Jaishankar

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said, he is deeply shocked by the shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis in the USA. He said the victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community and Indian Consulate in Chicago is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders. He added that government will render all possible assistance.

Four members reportedly belonging to the Sikh religious community were killed in a shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday that claimed the lives of eight workers.