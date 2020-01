WEB DESK

Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax in the congress ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by her as well as Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. Based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, it stars Padukone as an acid attack survivor, alongside Vikrant Massey.