Dedicated Covid hospital re-established by DRDO becomes operational

AMN
The dedicated Covid hospital re-established by Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO will become operational from tomorrow, (Monday). The hospital has been established near Domestic Airport Terminal in New Delhi. It has 500 ICU beds.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that 250 beds will be ready by tomorrow and it will be increased to 500 within a few days. In a tweet, he said, all beds are equipped with oxygen facility and sufficient number of ventilators are available.
A medical team drawn from the Armed Forces will look after the facility. The facility will be available free of cost. The person required medical facility in this hospital needs to bring RTPCR Covid positive report and Aadhar card. there will be a large number of monitoring equipment, ventilators, basic testing facilities, and air-conditioning in this hospital, as per the WHO standards