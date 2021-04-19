Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2021 04:56:58      انڈین آواز

Dedicated Covid hospital re-established by DRDO becomes operational

The dedicated Covid hospital re-established by Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO will become operational from tomorrow, (Monday). The hospital has been established near Domestic Airport Terminal in New Delhi. It has 500 ICU beds.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that 250 beds will be ready by tomorrow and it will be increased to 500 within a few days. In a tweet, he said, all beds are equipped with oxygen facility and sufficient number of ventilators are available.

A medical team drawn from the Armed Forces will look after the facility. The facility will be available free of cost. The person required medical facility in this hospital needs to bring RTPCR Covid positive report and Aadhar card. there will be a large number of monitoring equipment, ventilators, basic testing facilities, and air-conditioning in this hospital, as per the WHO standards

SPORTS

Five Indian pugilists in quarter finals of AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Continuing with their victory run  five Indian pugilists  moved into the q ...

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

