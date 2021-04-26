Central govt asks States to set up more private centres before vaccination of all above 18 years begins
India becomes fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of Corona vaccine
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
Centre hikes allocation of Remdesivir injections to States
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Apr 2021 05:42:44      انڈین آواز

Debate, dissatisfaction over China’s public holiday system, which bites off weekends

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

As China is nearing yet another long holiday period on account of Labor Day – from 1st to 5th May, an online debate has started on the government’s public holiday system and the lack of annual leaves. As of Sunday evening, posts with a hashtag translating to “the real face of Labor Day holiday” have been viewed over 440 million times on Chinese twitter like social media platform Weibo. According to an online poll by a domestic news outlet, 80% of some 819,000 respondents said they would rather have shorter holidays.

As reported by local media, many Chinese netizens have expressed their dislike about China’s public holiday system, which bites off free Saturdays and Sundays around other festivals. Social media site Weibo is currently full of complaints from workers bemoaning their lost weekends. They lamented; the so-called five-day holiday is paid for by their weekends. Reacting strongly, people said, if there is no time for these days off, then it should not be given.

The system has been unpopular for years. According to a 2013 government survey, four-fifths of respondents said they were unsatisfied with it. However, it is helpful for the student community who can plan visits to their home in these five days. China’s calendar counts seven public holidays, with the longest — Spring Festival and National Day — each lasting seven days, including weekends. But due to makeup days, workers get a total of just 11 days off each year for public holidays.

Chinese workers also get relatively little annual leave. A person with up to 10 years of work experience is entitled to just five days off. Workers with up to 20 years get 10 days, and those with more years receive 15 days. For comparison, in the European Union all employees must be granted a minimum of four weeks of paid vacation.

Another issue with this public holiday system in China is that millions of people use these days off to travel domestically because there is a lack of annual leaves. As a result, many tourist attractions are overflowing with people. In 2008, the government shortened the Labor Day holiday from its original seven days and added another three-day holiday, hoping to spread out the upticks in domestic tourism. For the upcoming Labor Day, the first holiday since China’s COVID-19 outbreak when the risk of infection is minimal nationwide, people are predicted to make some 200 million trips.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

Hockey India mourns death of former international umpire Suresh Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Saturday mourned the death of former international umpire Suresh Kumar Th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz